Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 577.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 826,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

