Rio Tinto (RIO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rio Tinto (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Rio Tinto had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Rio Tinto had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Rio Tinto had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,725 ($62.15).

12/17/2019 – Rio Tinto was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 4,850 ($63.80) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,270 ($69.32).

12/16/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 4,460 ($58.67) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Rio Tinto was given a new GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Rio Tinto had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,290.50 ($56.44). 2,988,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,448.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,284.06.

Get Rio Tinto plc alerts:

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 8 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.