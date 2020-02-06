Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $28.55 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, C2CX, DragonEX and Bancor Network. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $28.55 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012000 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000822 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, DragonEX, C2CX, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

