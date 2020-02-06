Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $380.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce sales of $380.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.29 million to $405.81 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $355.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.