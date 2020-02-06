Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post sales of $5.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $21.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 53.3% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $688.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.