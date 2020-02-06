Rivetz (RVT) Price Up 26.5% This Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $344,425.00 and $1,464.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00214663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.