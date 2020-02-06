Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Reaches $7.52 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, Ruff has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. Ruff has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $1.76 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03054683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00207492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00132493 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

