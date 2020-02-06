Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

RUSHA has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.09. 65,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $17,910,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,481,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 172,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 44,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

