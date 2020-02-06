Safehold (SAFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SAFE opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. Safehold has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,277,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 140,850 shares of company stock worth $6,360,802 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

