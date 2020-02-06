Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Saia in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.96. Saia has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,477,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

