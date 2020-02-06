SaluS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,496.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $14,496.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for about $8.48 or 0.00086623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00046778 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00063833 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,816.60 or 1.00319316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000645 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

