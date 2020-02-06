Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.05-6.05 for the period.

NYSE:SNY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 389,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sanofi from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

