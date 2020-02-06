SAP (SAP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SAP (NYSE: SAP) recently:

2/4/2020 – SAP was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2020 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – SAP had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/27/2020 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – SAP had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $168.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – SAP was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/8/2020 – SAP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/23/2019 – SAP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAP is benefiting from strong growth in cloud and software revenues, and expanding customer base. Robust adoption of S/4HANA, C/4HANA, Fieldglass, Concur and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions hold promise. Further, SAP's alliances with Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. Moreover, synergies from Qualtrics acquisition are enabling SAP to bolster Customer Experience segment revenues. Additionally, strong demand for the company’s Intelligent Spend offerings among enterprises holds promise. Nonetheless, integration risks related to acquisitions are likely to limit margin expansion. Moreover, increasing investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are anticipated to weigh on bottom-line growth at least in the near term.”

12/17/2019 – SAP was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

SAP opened at $137.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.43.

Get SAP SE alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $36,937,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SAP SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.