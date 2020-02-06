Scala (XLA) Trading Down 48.4% This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Scala has a market capitalization of $407,859.00 and approximately $2,246.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00214663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.