Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 6.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after buying an additional 1,121,139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,551,000 after purchasing an additional 905,681 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,075,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 729,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.57. 1,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,732. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

