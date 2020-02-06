Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.00. 745,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,927. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68.

