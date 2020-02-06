Seaport Global Securities Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Potlatchdeltic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

PCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of PCH opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. Potlatchdeltic has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,986,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 256,077 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth $9,297,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the third quarter worth $5,469,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,858,000 after buying an additional 124,701 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.