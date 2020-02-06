Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Secureworks reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SCWX stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the second quarter worth $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Secureworks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Secureworks in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Secureworks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Secureworks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.