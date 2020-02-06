Sessia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.47 Million (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Sessia has a market cap of $1.00 million and $4.47 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. In the last week, Sessia has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.52 or 0.05893963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00126798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00038470 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,133,358 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

