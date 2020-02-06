Share Repurchase Program Authorized by O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $18.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $400.66. The company had a trading volume of 301,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $349.71 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $433.12 and a 200 day moving average of $414.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.94.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.39, for a total value of $2,133,689.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,415. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.