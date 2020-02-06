Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Sharps Compliance reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 348,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,090. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 million, a P/E ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.