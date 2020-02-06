Shift (SHIFT) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Shift has a market capitalization of $433,580.00 and $817.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,725,551 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.