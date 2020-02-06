Shivom Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 180.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 334% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, DDEX and Coinsuper. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $150.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.35 or 0.05869926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00126399 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038247 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

