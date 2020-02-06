Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWAV opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 54,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $2,412,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $1,122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,563,776.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

