Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$342.33.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$590.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Shopify alerts:

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total value of C$118,819.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160 shares in the company, valued at C$66,940.66. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total value of C$172,126.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,917.37. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$632.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$567.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$477.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion and a PE ratio of -551.68. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$212.82 and a 1 year high of C$657.64.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.