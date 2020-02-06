SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (SHWDY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

