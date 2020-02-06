SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 25% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 25% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $674,609.00 and approximately $1,713.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,779.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.02227253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.37 or 0.04509262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00754593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00809392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00716803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,188,005 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

