SINGAPORE TELEC/S (SGAPY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Thursday, February 13th.

SGAPY opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGAPY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

