SingularityNET Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, DragonEX, Ethfinex and Binance. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $469,752.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03054683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00207492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00132493 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Liqui, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

