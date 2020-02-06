SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point cut shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 869,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,388 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 412.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 643,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 105,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 618,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

