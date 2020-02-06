Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Announces Earnings Results

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million.

Shares of Sitime stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77. Sitime has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

In other Sitime news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist bought 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92.

SITM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

