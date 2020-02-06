Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Stake Decreased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 895,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. Skechers USA accounts for 4.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Skechers USA worth $38,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Skechers USA by 33.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1,495.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 301,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after buying an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.41.

In other Skechers USA news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $662,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock worth $2,700,143. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $38.04. 1,780,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

