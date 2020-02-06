SnowGem (XSG) Price Up 19.1% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last week, SnowGem has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $457,003.00 and approximately $85,657.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,775.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.51 or 0.02220781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.14 or 0.04514015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00757483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00123903 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00809641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009202 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.09 or 0.00725822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,088,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,011,808 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.