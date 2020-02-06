Soma Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Soma has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Soma has a total market capitalization of $143,447.00 and $26,783.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00047419 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00064351 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000745 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,826.66 or 1.00430648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000645 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001478 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soma is soma.co.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

