Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sonos updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SONO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,526,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

