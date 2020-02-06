S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.46. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.13. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,584. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.61. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

