S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $296.50. The stock had a trading volume of 103,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $187.31 and a 52-week high of $300.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.