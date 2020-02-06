S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.40-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.73.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $294.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

