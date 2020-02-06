SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

