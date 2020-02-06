Spectrecoin Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $1,978.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026158 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011679 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.17 or 0.02679402 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000577 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

