SpeedCash (SCS) Achieves Market Cap of $9,596.00

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $9,596.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

