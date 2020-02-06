Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

SAVE traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,463. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.34.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

