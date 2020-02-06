SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. First Analysis boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

