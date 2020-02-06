SPX (SPXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPXC opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.45. SPX has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

