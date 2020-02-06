SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 871,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 55,135 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 187,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 426,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 211,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $67.73.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

