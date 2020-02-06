Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 2.3% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,127,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,860. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.