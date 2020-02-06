Stipend (SPD) Price Down 32.3% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $102,252.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.01228463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00046953 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00219552 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002178 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00064818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

