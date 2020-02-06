STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,594 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of STM opened at $30.23 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $30.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

