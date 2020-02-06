Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 6th (CSH, CTH, DIGS, ESP, GRI, IHR, PRSR, RESI, SGM, SOHO)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, February 6th:

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH). The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a GBX 105 ($1.38) target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PRS Reit (LON:PRSR). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI). The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating and a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Urban&Civic (LON:UANC). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on the stock.

