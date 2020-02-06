Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 6th (ACC, AT1, AZN, BBVA, BDEV, CWC, GSK, IFXA, KWS, LOOK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, February 6th:

Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €5.60 ($6.51) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €108.00 ($125.58) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 630 ($8.29). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 165 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 255 ($3.35).

